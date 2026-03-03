MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) is pleased to announce the publication of its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and its management proxy circular to its common shareholders. The document is available on the Bank's website. The circular contains information about Laurentian Bank's annual meeting, including exercising voting rights on the elections of Laurentian Bank's Board of Directors, the appointment of its auditor and information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation.

We encourage shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible so their shares are represented at the annual meeting, and we remind shareholders they can attend the annual meeting live through the LUMI platform accessible at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com, password "laurentian2026" (case sensitive) or on site at 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, office 3610. To learn more about Laurentian Bank's performance in 2025, please refer to our 2025 Annual Report.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

