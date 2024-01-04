MONTREAL, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), will present at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 9, 2024, from 10:10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (ET).

The webcast link will be accessible via National Bank's website at www.nbc.ca/investorrelations.

With $424 billion in assets as at October 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

