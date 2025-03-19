MONTREAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will present at the National Bank Financial 23rd Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on March 25, 2025 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. (EDT).

A recording of the event will be accessible via National Bank's Investor Relations webpage by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on March 25.

