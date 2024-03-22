MONTREAL, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will present at the National Bank Financial 22nd Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on March 26, 2024 between 8:25 am and 9:00 am (EDT).

The registration link will be accessible via National Bank's Investor Relations webpage.

About National Bank of Canada

With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

