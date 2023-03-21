MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Laurent Ferreira, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Marie Chantal Gingras, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance at National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) will each present during the National Bank Financial 21st Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on March 29, 2023 between 8:15 am and 9:00 am (EDT).

The registration link will be accessible via National Bank's Investor Relations webpage.

About National Bank of Canada

With $418 billion in assets as at January 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Marie-Claude Jarry, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-5684