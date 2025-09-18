Laura Villars, Swiss racing driver, becomes the first woman to run for FIA President

PARIS, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Laura Villars, Swiss racing driver aged 28, officially announces her candidacy for the Presidency of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). She becomes the first woman in FIA history to seek this office, marking a historic milestone for motorsport and sports governance alike.

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders. My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations. I strongly believe that motorsport needs diversity and innovation to keep inspiring younger generations worldwide," said Laura Villars.

An international racing career

58 race starts across Ultimate Cup Series F3R, F4 UAE, Ferrari Challenge Europe, and Ligier European Series.

5th overall in her first full season in Ultimate Cup Series F3R (2023).

Recent entries: F4 UAE ( Abu Dhabi ) 2023; F4 Saudi Arabia 2024; Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli AM (296 Challenge – Ladies Trophy) 2024.

) 2023; F4 2024; Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli AM (296 Challenge – Ladies Trophy) 2024. Currently competing in Ligier European Series JS P4 with Team Virage (2025).

A pivotal election

The FIA presidential election will be held on 12 December 2025, during the General Assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem is seeking a second term; former FIA steward Tim Mayer has also announced his candidacy.

A clear and innovative agenda

Empower clubs through regular consultations and participatory governance.

Strengthen transparency in finance and decision-making.

Introduce a "FIA Eco-Performance" label recognizing sustainability leadership.

Enhance the Women in Motorsport program (Girls on Track, mentoring) and establish a FIA Young Leaders Academy.

Position the FIA as a global benchmark in sustainable mobility and road safety.

About Laura Villars

Born 29 August 1997 in Switzerland, Laura Villars is a racing driver and entrepreneur. She advocates for women and youth in motorsport, embodying a new generation of independent, modern, responsible leadership.

Official website: www.lauravillars.ch

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774313/Laura_Villars.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774314/Laura_villars_racing.jpg

