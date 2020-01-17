Laura van 't Veer, PhD, Co-Inventor of MammaPrint, Honored with the PMWC Luminary Award at Precision Medicine World Conference 2020

IRVINE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Laura van 't Veer, Ph.D., co-founder of Agendia Inc. and developer of MammaPrint, the 70-gene risk of recurrence assay for breast cancer patients, will be recognized by Precision Medicine World Conference with the PMWC Luminary Award on January 21, 2020. This award recognizes those individuals who have made significant contributions to accelerate personalized medicine within the clinical setting.

As a Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Director of Applied Genomics at the University California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. van 't Veer is committed to translational medicine that aims to leverage the genomic makeup of patient tumors and improve their clinical outcomes. Dr. van 't Veer has authored more than 280 peer-reviewed scientific articles and is a co-inventor on 6 patents. In 2007, she received the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) life-time achievement award for translational research in breast cancer, in 2014 the European Union Women Innovator Award, and in 2015 the EPO European Inventor award. Last year, she was recognized by 24/7 Wall Street as one of '32 Amazing Women Inventors'. Currently, Dr. van 't Veer serves as the Biomarker Committee Chair for the QLHC-sponsored I-SPY 2 adaptive clinical trial. By using genomic information obtained from participating patients, this trial seeks to elucidate how different tumors will respond to novel drug regimens thus improving patient outcomes.

Tal Bahar Co-founder and President, PMWC commented, "We are delighted to have Dr. van 't Veer join the esteemed group of women leaders from academia and industry who have been honored for their contributions to precision medicine with this award through the years. We look forward to hear from her at the session Leveraging Real World Evidence to Drive Decisions."

About Agendia

Agendia is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving clinical outcomes and informing the journey for patients with early stage breast cancer. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, processed through its state-of-the-art facility in Irvine, California. Agendia also provides a next generation sequencing kit for use by local laboratories outside of the United States.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the first FDA-cleared risk-of-recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and included in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is a commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based, novel genomic tests, Agendia aims to support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians.

Agendia's assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results provided in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on Agendia's assays and ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com

About PMWC:

Precision Medicine World Conference is the largest and original annual conference dedicated to precision medicine. PMWC's mission is to bring together recognized leaders, top global researchers, medical professionals, and innovators across healthcare and biotechnology sectors to showcase practical content that helps close the knowledge gap between different sectors, thereby catalyzing cross-functional fertilization and collaboration in an effort to accelerate the development and spread of precision medicine. Learn more here: https://www.pmwcintl.com/speakers/

