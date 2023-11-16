LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants has announced its list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th as part of its mission to recognise a greater number of hospitality establishments. Returning to the region for a second year, the extended ranking is revealed ahead of the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 28 November in Rio de Janeiro. For the full 51-100 list, click here.

LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS REVEALS THE 51-100 LIST FOR 2023

The 51-100 list highlights more destinations than ever before, featuring 27 cities – three more than in 2022 – and 15 new entries. Santiago and São Paulo cement themselves as culinary meccas, each with six restaurants – the highest number among all destinations. Bogotá and Buenos Aires follow closely with four entries apiece.

Fonda Lo Que Hay in Panama City climbs from No.57 in 2022 to take the top spot at No.51. Lunario in Ensenada debuts as the highest new entry at No.54. The emergence of new culinary destinations is reflected in the addition of restaurants from Barranquilla, Córdoba, and Mérida, which appear on 50 Best lists for the first time. Caracas appears on the extended ranking for the first time, with Cordero securing the No.88 spot after receiving the American Express One To Watch Award 2023.

Other new entries to the list include Café Misterio (No.78) in Montevideo, El Papagayo (No.82) in Córdoba, Ocyá (No.96) and Ristorante Hotel Cipriani (No.95) in Rio de Janeiro, Pulpería Santa Elvira (No.70) and Yum Cha (No.87) in Santiago.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are honoured to announce the second-ever 51-100 list for Latin America. Our goal is to provide greater recognition for the dedication, passion, and skill of the teams behind the region's outstanding restaurants, while showcasing the incredible diversity that has become the hallmark of Latin America's gastronomic scene."

The establishments will be celebrated at the awards ceremony of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 on 28 November in Rio de Janeiro.

50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. To see more details on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants voting process, click here.

