Latham & Watkins Releases Fifth Edition of Private Capital Insights

Latest report highlights trends impacting investors, lenders, and sponsors within the private capital space.

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Latham & Watkins is pleased to announce the publication of the fifth edition of Private Capital Insights, a comprehensive global report analysing the prevalent trends and developments influencing private capital investors, lenders, sponsors, and other stakeholders across various asset classes and private capital strategies.

The latest report examines private capital's continued growth and influence across the global economy and highlights a number of emerging trends for 2024, including new investment opportunities for private debt and creative ways fund managers are returning capital to investors. The publication also discusses the innovative approaches private equity sponsors are using to deploy capital in a challenging market, and spotlights the increasingly symbiotic relationship between insurance and alternative asset managers.

Private Capital Insights explores key developments that will continue to drive market growth in 2024:

A challenging fundraising market has prompted asset managers to seek fresh ways of creating momentum and liquidity.





Sponsors have calmly ridden the waves of some strong economic headwinds, kept afloat by their own creativity and ingenuity.





Private credit's proven track record for speed, innovation, and certainty of execution should safeguard it from increased competition.





The relationship between the insurance sector and alternative asset management is continuing to strengthen.

"Despite some challenging market conditions, private funds demonstrated innovative ways to raise capital and put money to work throughout 2023," said Yen Sum, a partner at Latham's London office and Global Co-Chair of Private Capital. "As confidence returns and market conditions begins to normalize, we expect private capital to play an outsized role in driving activity across a variety of sectors and asset classes."

"Private capital's appetite for diversification and innovation has driven the industry's growth over the last 15 years," added Paul Sheridan, a partner at the firm's Washington, D.C. office and Global Co-Chair of Private Capital. "Private capital's innate ability to adapt, innovate, and evolve through different economic cycles proved crucial last year, and these same qualities will see the sector be a driving force for economic growth in the months ahead."

Latham's market-leading team advises investors, lenders, sponsors in structuring, evaluating, committing capital to, managing, and realizing the myriad of investment opportunities across global markets and industries. The firm leverages the practice's formidable depth of expertise in the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to seamlessly advise market participants on all aspects of their business in deploying private capital, from fund formation, fundraising, and regulatory matters to analyzing, structuring, and executing transactions and portfolio management.

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP