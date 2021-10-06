Latest research from Schneider Electric suggests most large organizations don't know how to take meaningful climate action

Business model transformation as a response to climate change is top of mind for corporations earning more than $250 million annually, with 89 per cent of respondents to a recent Schneider Electric survey indicating that they either intend to or have already changed their business model in response to climate action.

However, the survey results indicate that respondents are less familiar with practical solutions to immediately begin decarbonizing their carbon footprint. Some of the most immediately available and effective climate action solutions, such as Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), renewable energy, microgrids, and circularity practices, are less understood.

"While we are delighted to see that many major organizations are actively thinking about climate change and the risks it poses to their business, we were surprised to learn that familiarity with readily available and practical solutions to reduce carbon emissions is mixed. In order for organizations to truly transform their business, it is critical to go beyond traditional methods of energy management and business practices, and leverage the latest technologies and solutions to drive bold and measurable decarbonization outcomes." said Susan Uthayakumar, President of Schneider Electric's Sustainability Business Division.

Business models transformation

As the frequency of extreme weather events and widescale disruption increase as a result of climate change, stakeholders are demanding immediate action. For many global businesses, responding to the call for action and the transition to a net zero economy will require a fundamental transformation of their business model. Schneider's latest research shows that organizations are actively thinking about this challenge, and in most cases, modernizing their approach to energy management as a result.

Collection of resource and energy data via IoT and connected devices is up. Respondents report just over a 20 per cent increase in the adoption of IoT connected devices from a 2020 survey.

Respondents report just over a 20 per cent increase in the adoption of IoT connected devices from a 2020 survey. Organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards transforming their business to be climate change resilient. Only 7 per cent have completely transformed their business in anticipation of future environmental or social challenges.

While this latest research validates that organizations need to rapidly increase actions towards decarbonization of their operations and transformation of their business to be climate change resilient, it also highlights the complexity and scope of the challenge as something that cannot be addressed by a single organization, industry, country, or government.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/ca/en/

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn

Related resources:

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Relations - Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Ada Lovelace Rampersaud, Phone: +1 647 245 7741, Email: [email protected]