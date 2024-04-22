Latest Booking.com Sustainable Travel Data Reveals Ongoing Challenges for Canadian Consumers & Highlights the Opportunity for Cross-Industry Collaboration

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Booking.com releases new research, with insights gathered from more than 31,000 travellers across 34 countries and territories, exploring the latest consumer attitudes, priorities and influences related to sustainable travel, revealing:

50% of Canadians feel travelling more sustainably is important, but not a primary consideration when planning or booking travel

a primary consideration when planning or booking travel 29% feel the damage already done is irreversible, and that the choices they make are not going to change that, while a quarter of Canadian travellers (26%) don't believe climate change is as severe as people make it out to be

With 43% believing governments hold the most potential for countering economic impacts of travel, and 41% thinking travel service providers hold the key to counteracting the environmental factors, these new insights illuminate the need for increased collaboration to remedy nascent consumer feelings of powerlessness and ensure the continued prioritization of a more sustainable travel industry

