Last Mile Holdings Ltd. Changes Name to AZN Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - AZN Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "AZN") (TSXV: AZN.V) (OTC: AZNVF) announces that it has changed its name from "Last Mile Holdings Ltd." to "AZN Capital Corp." In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange will be changed to "AZN.V" upon the opening of the markets on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 00249G105 (ISIN: CA00249G1054). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The name change was approved by the board of directors on January 20, 2021.

The Company further reports that the previous management cease trade order granted by the BCSC in connection with the filing of the Company's interim financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and certifications (collectively the "Interim Filings") for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was lifted on February 1, 2021 following filing of the Company's Interim Financials on www.sedar.com on January 29, 2021.

