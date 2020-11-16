Last Mile Holdings Completes Phase 1 of Strategic Alternatives Process

First of Multiple Potential Deals to Close By Week End; Continuing Discussions With Interested Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE" or the "Company") (TSXV: MILE) (OTC: AZNVF), a micro-mobility company offering the broadest product suite in the industry, has completed the first phase of its strategic restructuring process. The Company, with the help of Rock Creek Advisors, is pursuing various opportunities to bolster liquidity. One such opportunity, a sale of some hard assets, is scheduled to close by the end of this week.

At the same, time, the Company continues to explore various potential transactions with other parties.

Interested parties, including existing shareholders familiar with the Company, should contact Rock Creek Advisors this week, as other opportunities continue to move forward.

For more information on Last Mile Holdings, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

About Last Mile Holdings

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE; OTC: AZNVF), formerly OjO Electric, is a micro-mobility company in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has 25 university and 45 municipal contracted shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including electric bikes, scooters, and cruisers. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

LinkedIn: Last Mile Holdings

About Gotcha Mobility

Gotcha, a subsidiary of Last Mile Holdings, is a shared electric mobility company dedicated to providing innovative products and technologies that get people out of single-occupancy cars and safely onto efficient, sustainable micro-transit products. The company operates electric bikes, scooters, and cruisers as transportation solutions tailored to cities and universities across the US. Gotcha empowers communities to lead happier, more productive lives through the transformative power of affordable, accessible micro-transit. For more information, visit ridegotcha.com.

About Rock Creek Advisors

Rock Creek Advisors LLC works with companies and their investors, shareholders, directors, lenders, and other relevant constituents to help companies maximize their true potential. Rock Creek Advisors has expertise in turnarounds and financial advisory. For more information visit www.rockcreekfa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Company Contacts: Rock Creek Advisors, LLC, Financial advisors for Last Mile Holdings, Heidi Lipton, [email protected], 917-842-2652; Jim Gansman, [email protected], 201-315-2521; Gotcha, Anne Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1-585-314-0451