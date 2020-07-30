Last Mile Holdings Announces Amendment to Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to C$7,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE" or the "Company") (TSXV: MILE) (OTC: AZNVF), a leading micro-mobility company with the broadest product suite in the industry, announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the ''Offering'') for gross proceeds of up to C$7,000,000. Each Common Share Unit of the Company (the "Common Share Units") will be at a price of C$0.075 per Unit (the "Issue Price").

Each Unit will be comprised of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.11 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. If the closing price of the Common Shares is at a price equal to or greater than C$0.20 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice, via a new release, to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days after the issuance of said news release.

Chairman and significant shareholder Louis Lucido will be participating and has indirectly committed USD$1.0 million in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes as well as to purchase approximately 4,000 new vehicles, which will be deployed to meet contractual agreements with 10 municipalities and universities for shared mobility systems.

"We appreciate the full support of our longstanding shareholders and are looking forward to build on our momentum," said MILE CEO Max Smith. "This financing enables us to effectively double our outstanding vehicles for deployment from 4,000 to 8,000, fueling the increased demand we're seeing in many of our markets. Importantly, these new deployments will fulfill existing contracts, providing us with a clear expansion plan. We are committed to growing responsibly, and the funds provided through this transaction should enable us to reach EBITDA profitability in the foreseeable future."

All of the securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees of up to 7% cash/units and 7% finder's warrants to eligible persons.

About Last Mile Holdings

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV: MILE), formerly OjO Electric, is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the U.S., offering the broadest product suite in the industry. Last Mile has 30 university and 50 municipal contracted shared mobility systems under the OjO and Gotcha brands. The acquisition of Gotcha in the first quarter of 2020 provides an expansive growth pipeline and a portfolio of products including electric bikes, trikes, scooters, and cruisers. For more information, visit lastmile-holdings.com.

