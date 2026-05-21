Last Chance for BC to Pause Treaty Bills to Support Dispute Resolution and Avoid Consequences and Irreparable Damage to Reconciliation Efforts

VICTORIA, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Wei Wai Kum First Nation (WWK), Nine Allied Tribes (NAT), and Lax Kw'alaams Band (LKB) have stood strong in alliance in calling Premier Eby's government to immediately pause Bill 20 K'ómoks Treaty Act and Bill 21 Kitselas Treaty Act. This is to allow for meaningful consultation to fix major legal and territorial issues before the Province triggers avoidable legal, political, and economic consequences across B.C. Unfortunately, time is running out.

The WWK leadership are baffled that after weeks of engaging in good-faith discussions with the Province through repeated meetings, information-sharing, and proposing fair, detailed and constructive processes to resolve the issues, Premier Eby's government has refused to announce a reasonable pause. The First Nations met with the Premier and Minister last week and presented their detailed proposal to resolve the issues with the K'ómoks and Kitselas Treaties through an all-party facilitated dispute resolution process based on Indigenous Law. The Minister promised an answer by May 19, 2026, and despite repeated assurance that concerns would be meaningfully addressed, and that the Nations would be treated "fairly" and "respectfully", the Province broke its promises yet again and quietly advanced K'ómoks Bill 20 onto the Legislative agenda for 2nd Reading at 5:15 p.m. on the evening of May 19 with no notice to Wei Wai Kum.

Wei Wai Kum Elected Chief Chris Roberts is baffled by the Government's approach, and stated "it is very disturbing to see this Government breaking promises and flip-flopping on such serious issues. Reconciliation and getting things right on Treaties is one of the most important issues for the future of our Province and Nations. These matters call for honour, transparency, predictability and commitment. We have gone above and beyond to help the Government fix problems that they have created by allowing these small Nations to grossly over-claim Territory and by allowing them to remove the protections that were in other Modern Treaties. We invested a lot of time, resources and good faith in developing a dispute resolution process that would help resolve these disputes and could serve as a framework to resolve other disputes across the Province. All we are asking for is a pause in the ratification process and a commitment from the Government to participate. It is mind-boggling that B.C. would ignore this opportunity, continually break its promises, and blindly plow ahead with ratification of these Bills."

WWK, LK and the NAT have committed to continue working together in solidarity and say that their ability to have influence over their Hereditary Chiefs and Members is at serious risk. "Bill 20 is in second reading and this creates urgency for our ally," stated Mayor Reece. "We stand together because what is happening here goes beyond any one treaty bill. If governments move legislation forward while overlap and consultation concerns remain unresolved, it sets a dangerous precedent for Nations across British Columbia. Our consistent ask has been for processes that bring Nations together instead of driving them apart."

Elected Chief Roberts echoed the sentiment. "We have so much in common with LK and NAT. We are both facing unprecedented and legally unfounded claims by small neighbouring Nations who are advancing treaties that dramatically expand territorial assertions. We are both trying to support major infrastructure projects and economic development in our Territories if these issues can be resolved. And both of us have Hereditary Chiefs and Members who are fed up with the Governments allowing neighbouring Nations to break Indigenous Law and claim territories that do not belong to them. We have our legal actions ready if necessary but we may no longer be able to convince our Chiefs and Members that there is merit in focusing on negotiations and diplomacy."

The First Nations are calling on the Provincial Government to put certainty, reconciliation for all Nations and economic development ahead of racing toward the finish line with two small and greatly flawed Treaties when there are solutions available.

UBCIC released a powerful statement to stand in support of WWK, NAT and LKB calling Eby's government to pause the treaty bills until outstanding issues are addressed with respect to boundary resolution. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, UBCIC President, stated "advancing treaty legislation with unresolved boundary issues is irresponsible and will be challenged. This approach is not aligned with the Province's commitments to support Nation-led work to address territorial overlaps"

WWK, NAT and LKB say they remain supportive of K'ómoks and Kitselas pursing self-determination and treaty, but not at the expense of other First Nations, regional economic certainty, or public interest.

Without meaningful consultation, the bills risk creating economic uncertainty for major projects, and the bills stand to disrupt economic certainty, deter investment, and delay major projects. The Bills also risk impacts on the Island Highway, marine transportation corridors and the Island power grid, all major economic drivers for the province, and Western Canada.

WWK, NAT, and LKB continue to believe there is still a path forward. That path requires leadership, transparency, and a willingness to pause legislation. The Nations are calling on Premier Eby and all MLAs to choose dialogue over division and process over political timelines. Complete consultation and participate in dispute resolution. The opportunity to get this right still exists, but it is rapidly closing.

SOURCE Wei Wai Kum First Nation

Media Contact: Nadgelin Cliffe, Director of Treaty and Intergovernmental Relations, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, (250) 286-6949, [email protected]