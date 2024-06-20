LAST CHANCE FOR AIMIA SHAREHOLDERS TO MAKE THEIR VOTE COUNT

Vote on the WHITE MANAGEMENT PROXY Today! Deadline is 10:30 AM ( Toronto time) on Monday, June 24, 2024

( time) on ISS recommends Aimia shareholders to vote FOR all management nominees

Have questions? Need help voting? Contact Kingsdale Advisors on 1-800-495-6389 ( North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America ); or email [email protected]

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("Aimia" or the "Company") today released a reminder for shareholders to vote ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024. Aimia thanks shareholders who have already voted their shares FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors (the "Board") and urges those who have not yet voted, to act promptly to protect their investment.

Aimia has a refreshed board and management and has initiated a comprehensive strategic review to unlock value in its portfolio of assets and return that value to all shareholders. A video released earlier this week on the Company's strategic actions to unlock shareholder value is available here:

https://www.aimia.com/investor-relations/proxy-circulars-offer-documents/.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to VOTE TODAY AND ONLY FOR: Tom Finke, Robert Feingold, Linda Habgood, Thomas Little, James Scarlett, Ioannis (Yannis) Skoufalos, and Jordan Teramo. These seven highly skilled management nominees have received the endorsement of leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and are dedicated to creating value for all shareholders and operating with the highest levels of integrity.

In contrast, Mithaq – whose dissident slate was rejected by ISS – intends to rapidly liquidate assets and invest the cash in stocks of their choosing, despite an unproven track record of successful portfolio management and disregarding investors' desire for a return of their capital. This approach, along with Mithaq's misleading statements and persistent efforts to misguide shareholders, represents a significant threat to the Company's stability and ability to unlock value in its core assets.

As advised earlier, the Meeting will be conducted by an independent chair advised by independent counsel and may be contested. To attend at the Meeting, one must be either a registered shareholder or a duly appointed proxyholder. Please follow the instructions on your VIF form and from your custodian or broker to ensure that your proxy is properly submitted.

If the Meeting becomes a "contested meeting" (which occurs where there is more than one candidate nominated for each position available on the Board), any votes that are cast "AGAINST" any nominee director on the Company's form of proxy will be treated as "WITHHOLD" votes for purposes of tabulating the votes at the Meeting in accordance with the Canada Business Corporation Act and its regulations.

DON'T MISS YOUR LAST CHANCE. VOTE TODAY.

Act Now! The completed management proxy must be received no later than 10:30 AM (Toronto time) on Monday, June 24, 2024, to make your vote count.

The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, contact Kingsdale: Call 1-800-495-6389 (North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America); or email [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include monetizing its non-core investments, returning capital to its shareholders, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects" and "expected". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur and actual results may differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact: Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647 970 2200, [email protected]