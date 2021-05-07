ROUGEMONT, QC, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at May 19, 2021, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on June 15, 2021. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Information: Investor contact: Guy Blanchette, FCPA, FCA, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10782; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167

