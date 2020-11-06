ROUGEMONT, QC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX : LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 19, 2020, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on December 15, 2020. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Investor contact: Guy Blanchette, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10782; Media contact: Sylvain Morissette, Vice President Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10265

