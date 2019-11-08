Lassonde Industries Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share

ROUGEMONT, QC, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its dividend policy, holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 20, 2019, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.595 per share, payable on December 13, 2019. The dividend is an eligible dividend.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.

For further information: Investor contact, Guy Blanchette, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10782; Media contact, Sylvain Morissette, Vice President Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10265

