Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors

ROUGEMONT, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that all the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting, presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHELD Chantal Bélanger 39,293,988 99.78% 86,139 0.22% Denis Boudreault 38,929,390 98.86% 450,737 1.14% Paul Bouthillier 39,296,671 99.79% 83,456 0.21% Geneviève Fortier 39,303,465 99.81% 76,662 0.19% Nathalie Lassonde 38,655,893 98.16% 724,234 1.84% Pierre-Paul Lassonde 38,757,460 98.42% 622,667 1.58% Pierre Lessard 39,373,008 99.98% 7,119 0.02% Michel Simard 38,834,527 98.61% 545,600 1.39%

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Company also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The Company also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Company produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

For further information: Investor contact: Guy Blanchette, FCPA, FCA, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10782; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167

