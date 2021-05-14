Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors
May 14, 2021, 17:56 ET
ROUGEMONT, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that all the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting, presented in a virtual format, are listed below.
|
Nominees
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHELD
|
Chantal Bélanger
|
39,293,988
|
99.78%
|
86,139
|
0.22%
|
Denis Boudreault
|
38,929,390
|
98.86%
|
450,737
|
1.14%
|
Paul Bouthillier
|
39,296,671
|
99.79%
|
83,456
|
0.21%
|
Geneviève Fortier
|
39,303,465
|
99.81%
|
76,662
|
0.19%
|
Nathalie Lassonde
|
38,655,893
|
98.16%
|
724,234
|
1.84%
|
Pierre-Paul Lassonde
|
38,757,460
|
98.42%
|
622,667
|
1.58%
|
Pierre Lessard
|
39,373,008
|
99.98%
|
7,119
|
0.02%
|
Michel Simard
|
38,834,527
|
98.61%
|
545,600
|
1.39%
About Lassonde
Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Company also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.
Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The Company also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.
The Company produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.
SEDAR registration number: 00002099
SOURCE Lassonde Industries Inc.
For further information: Investor contact: Guy Blanchette, FCPA, FCA, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10782; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167
