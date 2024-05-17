ROUGEMONT, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 21, 2024 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHELD Chantal Bélanger 39,378,570 99.55 % 176,501 0.45 % Denis Boudreault 39,202,594 99.11 % 352,477 0.89 % Paul Bouthillier 39,399,099 99.61 % 155,972 0.39 % Luc Doyon 39,433,671 99.69 % 121,400 0.31 % Nathalie Lassonde 39,141,298 98.95 % 413,773 1.05 % Pierre-Paul Lassonde 39,080,618 98.80 % 474,453 1.20 % Pierre Lessard 39,423,891 99.67 % 131,180 0.33 % Nathalie Pilon 39,532,604 99.94 % 22,467 0.06 % Michel Simard 39,383,375 99.57 % 171,696 0.43 %

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also produces, imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces and markets apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Corporation operates 18 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

The Corporation is active in two market segments:

Retail sales consist of sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains; and

Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

SEDAR registration number: 00002099

