May 17, 2024, 15:53 ET
ROUGEMONT, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 21, 2024 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting presented in a virtual format, are listed below.
|
Nominees
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHELD
|
Chantal Bélanger
|
39,378,570
|
99.55 %
|
176,501
|
0.45 %
|
Denis Boudreault
|
39,202,594
|
99.11 %
|
352,477
|
0.89 %
|
Paul Bouthillier
|
39,399,099
|
99.61 %
|
155,972
|
0.39 %
|
Luc Doyon
|
39,433,671
|
99.69 %
|
121,400
|
0.31 %
|
Nathalie Lassonde
|
39,141,298
|
98.95 %
|
413,773
|
1.05 %
|
Pierre-Paul Lassonde
|
39,080,618
|
98.80 %
|
474,453
|
1.20 %
|
Pierre Lessard
|
39,423,891
|
99.67 %
|
131,180
|
0.33 %
|
Nathalie Pilon
|
39,532,604
|
99.94 %
|
22,467
|
0.06 %
|
Michel Simard
|
39,383,375
|
99.57 %
|
171,696
|
0.43 %
Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also produces, imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces and markets apple cider and cider-based drinks.
The Corporation operates 18 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.
The Corporation is active in two market segments:
- Retail sales consist of sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains; and
- Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.
SEDAR registration number: 00002099
SOURCE Industries Lassonde inc.
For further information: Investor contact: Éric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10456; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Corporate Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167
Share this article