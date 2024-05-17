Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors Français

ROUGEMONT, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 21, 2024 were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHELD

Chantal Bélanger

39,378,570

99.55 %

176,501

0.45 %

Denis Boudreault

39,202,594

99.11 %

352,477

0.89 %

Paul Bouthillier

39,399,099

99.61 %

155,972

0.39 %

Luc Doyon

39,433,671

99.69 %

121,400

0.31 %

Nathalie Lassonde

39,141,298

98.95 %

413,773

1.05 %

Pierre-Paul Lassonde     

39,080,618

98.80 %

474,453

1.20 %

Pierre Lessard

39,423,891

99.67 %

131,180

0.33 %

Nathalie Pilon

39,532,604

99.94 %

22,467

0.06 %

Michel Simard

39,383,375

99.57 %

171,696

0.43 %
About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also produces, imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces and markets apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Corporation operates 18 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

The Corporation is active in two market segments:

  • Retail sales consist of sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains; and
  • Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

For further information: Investor contact: Éric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10456; Media contact: Isabelle Nadeau, Director, Corporate Communications, Lassonde Industries Inc., 450-469-4926, extension 10167

