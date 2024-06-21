Transaction will strengthen Lassonde's position in the specialty food segment

ROUGEMONT, QC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde" or the "Corporation") has entered into a definitive agreement, through one of its U.S. subsidiaries, with Mr. Thomas Zidian and members of his family to acquire The Zidian Group, which operates Summer Garden Food Manufacturing ("Summer Garden"), a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty food, for a consideration of US$235.0 million, payable at closing. By way of additional consideration, a further amount of up to US$45.0 million may be payable over the next three years, should certain financial targets be achieved and other conditions met.

Located in Boardman, Ohio, and employing approximately 200 people, Summer Garden develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of premium sauces and condiments, including tomato and cream-based pasta sauces, BBQ sauces, dipping sauces and dressings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 250 products sold through more than 20,000 locations under the Gia Russa and Little Italy in the Bronx brands and under the G Hughes brand, a leader in the U.S. sugar-free BBQ sauce segment. Summer Garden also acts as a co-packer for well-known brands.

"The acquisition of Summer Garden supports our ambition to become a more diversified North American food and beverage company," said Nathalie Lassonde, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Lassonde Industries Inc. "Growing our specialty food activities is one of Lassonde's key strategic objectives and we are happy to have found the right company to help us achieve this objective. Our culture and values align with those of Summer Garden, which is also a multi-generational family business, with an entrepreneurial spirit and strong commitment to its employees, customers, consumers and the communities in which it operates. We are looking forward to closing the transaction and welcoming new talented employees to the Lassonde organization."

Transaction Details

For the 12-month period ending in May 2024 , Summer Garden generated sales of US$148.0 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately US$27.9 million ;

, generated sales of and adjusted EBITDA of approximately ; The purchase price is US$235.0 million payable in cash at closing, on a cash-free debt-free basis and is subject to customary balance sheet adjustments and other related adjustments;

payable in cash at closing, on a cash-free debt-free basis and is subject to customary balance sheet adjustments and other related adjustments; An amount of up to US$45.0 million may be payable in various instalments over the next three years, should certain financial targets be achieved and other conditions met;

may be payable in various instalments over the next three years, should certain financial targets be achieved and other conditions met; The transaction structure will allow the Corporation to generate a benefit amounting to approximately US$30.0 million , on a net present value basis, related to the tax deductibility of this investment;

, on a net present value basis, related to the tax deductibility of this investment; The transaction is expected to be accretive to margins and earnings before synergy considerations. The acquisition's internal rate of return is expected to be higher than the Corporation's weighted average cost of capital;

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition and will be financed through the Corporation's available credit facilities;

Pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 ratio at closing is expected to be under 2.20:1, leaving sufficient headroom to continue the deployment of the Corporation's strategy;

ratio at closing is expected to be under 2.20:1, leaving sufficient headroom to continue the deployment of the Corporation's strategy; The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions specified in the acquisition agreement and is expected to close within 30 to 45 days.

"We are excited with the expansion of our specialty food activities by adding a product portfolio, and capabilities that delivers an immediate path to growth at attractive and accretive margins," added Vince Timpano, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc. "It marks another important step in the execution of our long-term strategy and moves us closer to achieving our objective of $3 billion in sales with further margin improvement. Through brands that hold growth potential in their categories, Summer Garden expands our core offering in pasta sauces and extends our reach into new adjacencies. We are also integrating high-quality assets into our network, including additional retort capabilities, to position ourselves as the manufacturer of choice for our customers. Finally, with cash flow generation to support future expansion, we view this transaction as the creation of a new growth platform for Lassonde."

"This partnership ensures our legacy will continue to thrive," said Thomas Zidian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summer Garden. "We are confident it will benefit our customers through enhanced products and will offer our employees new opportunities for development and advancement. We also believe the values which have guided the Zidian family business from the start will continue to be the guiding principles under the stewardship of Lassonde Industries, Inc."

Canaccord Genuity / CG Sawaya Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Lassonde and Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to The Zidian Group.

Financial Measures Not in Accordance With IFRS

The financial measures or ratios, further described below, do not constitute standardized financial measures or ratios in accordance with the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Comparing them to similar financial measures or ratios presented by other issuers may not be possible.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a financial measure used by the Corporation and investors to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate future cash flows from operating activities and pay financial expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure used by the Corporation to compare EBITDA between periods by excluding items impacting comparability. EBITDA consists of the sum of operating profit and of the "depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets" item and "(Gains) losses on capital assets" item, as shown in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting the EBITDA with items considered by management as impacting the comparability between periods.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure used by the Corporation to assess its ability to pay off existing debt and define available borrowing capacity. To calculate the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, net debt is divided by the sum of adjusted EBITDA from the last four quarters. Net debt represents long-term debt, including the current portion, less the "Cash and cash equivalents" item, as they are presented in the Corporation's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

About Summer Garden

Based in Boardman, Ohio, Summer Garden operates out of a 10-acre campus consisting of a Green LEED certified manufacturing facility with research & development and production capabilities, including high-acid and low-acid (retort) manufacturing capabilities. Summer Garden is an owned subsidiary of The Zidian Group, a family-owned, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of premium sauces, including BBQ sauces and pasta sauces, as well as dipping sauces, marinades, dressings, and other shelf-stable products. The business' owned brands include the leading sugar-free BBQ sauce brand, G Hughes, as well as the Gia Russa and Little Italy in the Bronx brands. It is also a recognized and trusted co-packer for well-known and growing brands.

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverages industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of private label and national brand products, including ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks as well as frozen juice concentrates. It is also a leading producer of cranberry sauces and specialty food products such as pasta sauces, soups and fondue broths and sauces. The Corporation also produces, imports and markets selected wines from several countries of origin and produces and markets apple cider and cider-based drinks.

The Corporation is active in two market segments:

Retail sales consist of sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, major pharmacy chains; and

Food service sales consist of sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

The Corporation operates 18 plants located in Canada and the United States and produces its superior quality products through the expertise of over 2,700 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

1 This measure does not constitute a standardized financial measure in accordance with the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Comparing it to a similar financial measure presented by other issuers may not be possible. Refer to Section "Financial Measures Not in Accordance with IFRS" of this press release for more information, including the definition and composition of the measure or ratio as well as the reconciliation to the most comparable measure in the financial statements, as applicable.

