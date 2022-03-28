LASALLE, QC, March 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The borough of LaSalle is pleased to launch the second edition of its participatory budget. This is a process that gives its residents decision-making power on how to spend part of the municipal budget. In 2022, an amount of $150,000 will be devoted to carrying out projects submitted by and for LaSalle residents.

"This is an invitation to everyone to participate in the creation of an environment where life is good. In the long run, the borough of LaSalle hopes the projects that will be carried out will strengthen everyone's sense of belonging to their community," stated Borough Mayor Nancy Blanchet.

Under the theme "A living environment that reflects your aspirations," the participatory budget process aims to:

Initiate residents in municipal democratic life.

Involve residents in improving their living environment by calling on their expertise and creativity.

Promote social cohesion and a sense of belonging to the living environment.

The stages of the participatory budget

March 28, 2022 : Launch of LaSalle's participatory budget

Launch of participatory budget March 28 – May 1, 2022 : Collecting ideas and holding ideation workshops

Collecting ideas and holding ideation workshops May 2022 : Preliminary screening, analysis of the eligibility of the ideas submitted and enhancement of the projects

Preliminary screening, analysis of the eligibility of the ideas submitted and enhancement of the projects May and June 2022 : Projects phase: workshops to prioritize the ideas and develop projects

Projects phase: workshops to prioritize the ideas and develop projects July - September 2022 : Technical, regulatory and financial feasibility analysis of the projects and workshop to enhance the projects

Technical, regulatory and financial feasibility analysis of the projects and workshop to enhance the projects October 2022 : Unveiling of the projects submitted to a vote and voting period

Unveiling of the projects submitted to a vote and voting period November 7, 2022 : Borough Council resolution publicly announcing the projects to be carried out

Borough Council resolution publicly announcing the projects to be carried out 2023-2024: Implementation of the projects by the borough and monitoring of their progress up to completion will take place over a two-year period.

Steering Committee

In order to offer a process adapted to LaSalle's realities, a Steering Committee made up of elected officials, representatives of community organizations, residents and public service employees was set up to define the participatory budget process. The borough is being supported by the Centre d'écologie urbaine de Montréal (CEUM) to carry out the process.

Full details online at: makingmtl.ca/bplasalle2022

SOURCE Arrondissement de LaSalle