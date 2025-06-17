Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen Joins Owl Ventures as General Partner to Accelerate Global Education Investments

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Owl Ventures, the world's largest venture capital firm focused on education technology with over $2 billion in assets under management, announced today that veteran technology executive and investor Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen has joined the firm as a General Partner. He will lead Owl's strategic expansion across Europe, Africa, Middle East and other emerging markets, with a focus on impactful, AI-driven innovations in education.

Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen

Fjeldsoe-Nielsen brings over two decades of experience building and backing leading technology companies as both an operator and investor. He held key operational roles at Uber and Dropbox, where he helped guide their early international expansion and scale them into globally recognized platforms. Transitioning to venture capital, he became General Partner at Balderton Capital, one of Europe's premier funds, before co-founding 2xN, a venture firm focused on quantum computing. As an investor, he has backed category-defining companies across education, mobility, quantum and AI—including strategic co-investments with Owl Ventures.

"We are thrilled to have Lars join our team at Owl Ventures. We've known and respected Lars for many years, and have had the opportunity to collaborate closely as co-investors," said Tom Costin, General Partner at Owl Ventures. "Lars brings a rare combination of operating depth at the highest levels of tech and proven investment acumen across sectors. His entrepreneurial spirit, passion for education, extensive global network and perspective are tightly aligned with Owl's mission and we're excited to have Lars play a pivotal role in our next phase of growth."

Fjeldsoe-Nielsen's drive to focus on AI in education is rooted in a lifelong interest in how geography and circumstance shape access to opportunity. Having grown up in Africa, he witnessed these dynamics early and has built a career around technologies that remove systemic barriers. He holds degrees from the University of Oxford and London Business School, where he also served as a Governor and Chairman of the Endowment Committee. This sustained engagement with institutions of learning, combined with his cross-functional experience in operating, building, and investing, gives him a distinct perspective on how emerging technologies can help deliver high-quality educational outcomes more equitably at scale.

"Joining Owl Ventures is an exciting next chapter," said Fjeldsoe-Nielsen. "I am particularly inspired by Owl's unique sector focus and leadership in education technology, and I look forward to working with visionary founders and education leaders worldwide to create meaningful, scalable impact in this critical sector. The transformative potential of AI to improve global education is immense, creating opportunities for ventures that improve access, quality, and learning outcomes while generating strong financial returns."

"Lars brings global insight, technical depth, and a clear track record of supporting scalable companies," added Tory Patterson, General Partner at Owl Ventures. "As we continue to grow our global platform and pursue cross-border opportunities, his experience and perspective will be invaluable in supporting founders and advancing our mission."

Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Boston and London, Owl Ventures has built a global platform investing in leading education technology companies across PreK–12, higher education, career mobility, and EdTech+ (intersection of EdTech and other major industries such as FinTech and healthcare). With nearly 100 portfolio companies serving 700 million learners worldwide, Owl continues to expand its global footprint. Fjeldsoe-Nielsen's addition further strengthens the firm's presence in Europe and emerging markets, supporting solutions that address access, quality, and relevance in education. AI remains central to Owl's investment thesis, enabling scalable impact and expanded opportunity.

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused exclusively on the education technology market. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Owl invests across the education spectrum—including early childhood, K–12, higher education, and career mobility. The firm combines deep domain expertise with a global network of Limited Partners, investors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale transformative, category-defining companies. www.owlvc.com

