Locally sourced materials and specialized fitness classes combine to deliver an experience drawn from nature.

PENTICTON, BC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Independently owned, Lark Lagree and Social Wellness Club has opened its doors at 233 Main Street in Downtown Penticton, British Columbia.

The nature-inspired fitness studio was designed to reflect the quality of the land in the Okanagan Valley and features locally sourced furnishings, architectural lighting, a palette of tactile materials, and access to natural light and fresh air that breathe with the unique surroundings.

LARK LAGREE & SOCIAL WELLNESS CLUB DEBUTS IN CANADA WITH FLAGSHIP STUDIO OPENING IN PENTICTON, BC

The 3,800-square foot location is equipped with 10 Lagree Megaformers, a complimentary coffee and tea bar, athleisure apparel, custom-tile showers, a hair station loaded with essentials, two social lounges, and a private infrared sauna suite with an array of amenities.

Founders Vanessa Jahnke and Carl Nystrom launched the studio to meet multigenerational needs that go beyond traditional fitness. "As longtime gym owners, we wanted Lark to reflect a calm, grounded environment where people have space to connect, move together, and feel part of a supportive community," said the local entrepreneurs.

To execute their vision, the duo engaged Barbara Chancey Design Group, the Texas-based fitness-specialty firm with a portfolio of more than 200 projects worldwide.

"By creating an original brand and challenging what has been accepted in fitness, we wanted to connect with the local community with a purpose-built space that was generous, tactile, and delivered a sense of care and quality," says Chancey.

Lark's poetic branding draws inspiration from Penticton's outdoor beauty. Named after the happy songbird, larks are social, friendly birds that soar with strength and confidence to express a bold, untamed spirit. Lark Lagree & Social Wellness Club symbolizes the same freedom, joy, and melody, where space abounds and every day is a new opportunity.

For more information about LARK LAGREE & SOCIAL WELLNESS CLUB or to learn more about class offerings, visit www.larklagree.com.

About Lark Lagree & Social Wellness Club

Located in Downtown Penticton, BC, Lark understands that well-being is both a physical and mental journey. Lark offers Lagree Method teaching with the soothing benefits of infrared sauna and spacious, nature-filled environments that unearth the exceptional.

Follow Lark on Instagram and Facebook or visit their website at larklagree.com.

About Barbara Chancey Design Group

Fitness design specialists, the Texas-based firm combines decades of proven experience to provide strategic startup guidance, architecture, brand identity, interiors, and operations -- from concept to completion.

For more information, visit barbarachanceydesign.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Lark