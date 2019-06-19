Largo Resources Appoints Director of Sales and Trading

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Vollant will be joining the Largo team as Director of Sales and Trading effective September 2019. In this position, Mr. Vollant will lead the development of Largo's sales and trading business and work to further enhance the Company's presence in the global vanadium market.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Largo stated: "We are very excited to welcome Paul to the Largo team. Paul brings extensive commodity sales and trading experience with a focus in specialty metals, including vanadium and titanium. We are extremely confident that his industry experience and knowledge, especially in relation to the high purity market, will be invaluable as we seek to build our in-house sales capacity as Largo evolves."

Mr. Vollant commented: "I am excited to join an organization with very strong core values and an excellent industry reputation. Largo is particularly compelling as it is one of the highest-grade producers of vanadium globally and is one of only a few producers in the world that can supply high purity vanadium. I look forward to working with the Largo team starting this fall and to growing the Company's presence in the vanadium markets."

Mr. Vollant is highly experienced in the sales and marketing of metals and minerals and has specialized in strategic metals, particularly vanadium and titanium. Mr. Vollant's experience includes holding the position of General Manager of Sales and Marketing at TNG Limited, Shanghai, where his responsibility included the setup and operation of TNG's vanadium, titanium and iron products distribution strategy. Mr. Vollant was a founding Director of global commodity distribution company Element Commodities which is specialized in vanadium and titanium and was formerly with the Noble Group in London and Hong Kong. He is a Director of the HLG Group and a Non-Executive Director of Nairobi Securities Exchange. Mr. Vollant holds a M.Sc in finance and international business from the University of Lyon ESDES Business School.

About Largo Resources

Largo is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation, some of which may be considered "financial outlook" for the purposes of application Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"). Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to Mr. Vollant joining the management team in September and to the expansion of the Company's in-house sales and trading capacity. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&As which also apply.

For further information: Alex Guthrie, Manager, Investor Relations and Communications, aguthrie@largoresources.com, Tel: +1 416‐861‐9797

