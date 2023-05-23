Largo Physical Vanadium Announces the Appointment of Erik Bethel to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSXV: VAND) (OTCQX: VANAF) announces today that Erik Bethel has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board") as of May 6, 2023 and succeeds Andrea Weinberg.

Jonathan Lee, Chairman of LPV's Board of Directors commented, "Erik's extensive knowledge of the metals sector, his international and domestic experience in the private and public sector, and his current engagements make him an excellent addition to our Board of Directors."

Erik Bethel remarked, "I'm very excited to join the Board of Largo Physical Vanadium and look forward to contributing to further commercializing the technology in the long duration energy storage industry."

The Hon. Erik Bethel is an accomplished global finance professional with over twenty-five years of experience in the private and public sectors. He currently serves on the leadership team at Americas Frontier Fund, non-profit enterprise committed to reinvigorating American innovation in critical sectors such as critical minerals, battery technologies, and semiconductors. Mr. Bethel is also a Senior Advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Senior Advisor at White Oak, a $10Bn private credit firm. In 2020, Mr. Bethel was the U.S. Ambassador Designate to the Republic of Panama. Prior to this, he was nominated by the President and confirmed unanimously by the Senate to represent the United States at the World Bank. At the World Bank, Mr. Bethel played a pivotal role in the analysis and deployment of over $100 billion of capital through grants, loans, equity investments, and other financial products. While at the World Bank, Mr. Bethel also spearheaded a number of technology initiatives, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the tokenization of World Bank loans. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bethel worked as an investment banker and private equity professional with a focus on making investments in mining companies and in natural resources globally. He held the position of Managing Director at Franklin Templeton Investments, where he executed mining and resource-related private equity transactions in Latin America. Before this, he was based in Shanghai, China, as the Managing Partner of SinoLatin Capital, and Managing Director of ChinaVest. Mr. Bethel also held a variety of emerging markets-focused private equity and investment banking positions at J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley in both New York and Mexico City.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) offers pure-play exposure to vanadium through its holdings of physical vanadium. LPV aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, a metal essential to achieving a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries ("VRFBs") and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage and to enable the energy transition. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

LPV's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VANAF". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

