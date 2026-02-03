Largest-Ever Shared Book Reading Study Finds Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Dramatically Improves Early Literacy for Children in Five Countries

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- New groundbreaking research 1 - the largest dataset ever conducted on shared book reading - reaffirms that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library significantly strengthens early literacy skills for children across the five countries, reinforcing the power of shared reading in the earliest years of life.

The study, authored by Dr. Claire Galea, Head of Research at United Way Australia, analyzed data from more than 86,000 caregivers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Results were compared with responses from 37,776 caregivers whose children were not in the program.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, was created over 30 years ago in honor of her father, who could not read or write. The program is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five. Today, the international program mails more than 3 million books each month directly to children's homes. Every enrolled child receives one book per month from birth to age five--at no cost to families.

Global Findings

The study found that across all countries evaluated, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is linked to stronger early literacy outcomes and richer reading experiences at home--helping close early literacy gaps by strengthening foundational skills, increasing the frequency of children being read to, and boosting children's interest and engagement during shared book reading. It also shows the program builds positive family reading habits and traditions, with caregivers more likely to interact in meaningful ways (like talking about pictures and encouraging children to hold the book), reinforcing a warm, consistent home literacy environment that supports children's learning and long-term success.

United States & Canada Highlights

United States

Children were 11 times more likely to be interested in books and 15 times more likely to join in during shared reading compared to children not in the program.





to be interested in books and to join in during shared reading compared to children not in the program. Children were nine times more likely to initiate shared reading and nearly three times more likely to demonstrate concepts about print compared to children not in the program.

Canada

Children were 13 times more likely to be read to four or more days per week compared to children not in the program.





to be read to four or more days per week compared to children not in the program. Children were 11 times more likely to initiate shared reading and seven times more likely to demonstrate expressive vocabulary compared to children not in the program.

Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 to honour her father, the Imagination Library continues to deliver measurable, international impact by putting books directly into children's homes.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program, having gifted more than 300 million books across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. The program is funded through a partnership between The Dollywood Foundation and hundreds of local community partners.

Visit imaginationlibrary.com for more information.

1 *Galea, Claire Melanie Anita (2025). The Impact of shared book reading on children and their Families: insights from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Macquarie University.

Thesis. https://doi.org/10.25949/30123745.v1

