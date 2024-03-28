LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT TRUST (NO. 1) FILES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING FINAL PROSPECTUS AND SETS CLOSING DATE FOR OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Lantower Residential Real Estate Development Trust (No. 1) (the "REDT") announced today that it has received expressions of interest and commitments that in the aggregate are expected to achieve the maximum offering amount of US$52 million and has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, a final prospectus for an initial public offering of its trust units (the "Offering").

It is expected that the Offering will close on April 3, 2024.

The REDT is a newly-created, unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of indirectly owning an interest in the development of two projects in Florida (the "Projects") expected to contain an aggregate of 601 units comprising:

a project to develop multifamily residential rental buildings comprising 271 residential rental units sitting on 8.4 acres of land in Largo, Florida ( Tampa ); and a project to develop multifamily residential rental buildings comprising an aggregate of 330 residential rental units on 17.2 acres of land in Kissimmee , Florida (Orlando) .

The REDT will aim to develop the assets, commence lease-up and operate the Projects, and subsequently achieve a liquidity event.

The Projects are currently indirectly beneficially owned by Lantower Residential LP ("Lantower Residential"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT") who will contribute the land for an ownership interest in the Projects as part of closing of the Offering. H&R REIT will not receive any of the net proceeds of the Offering, which will be used to fund the development of the Projects as further specified in the prospectus.

CIBC World Markets Inc. (the "Agent") is the sole agent for the Offering.

This Offering is only being made to the public by prospectus. A final prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from the Agent and is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Lantower Residential Real Estate Development Trust (No. 1)

Lantower Residential Real Estate Development Trust (No. 1) was formed for the primary purpose of indirectly owning an interest in the development of two residential development projects in Florida expected to contain an aggregate of 601 units and an aggregate of 603,000 net rentable square feet, in Largo, Florida (Tampa) and Kissimmee, Florida (Orlando).

Additional information regarding Lantower Residential Real Estate Development Trust (No. 1) is available at www.lantowerredt.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

