LANESBOROUGH REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON FUTURE PLANS AND ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT TRUSTEES

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) today provided an update with regards to its plans for future operations following the failure by the holders of its trust units ("Unitholders") to approve a special resolution approving the sale of all of its properties at the annual general and special meeting of Unitholders held on June 27, 2024. As previously announced, as of March 31, 2024, LREIT had total liabilities of $201,055,897, including $159,169,309 owing to related parties 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. and Shelter Canadian Properties Ltd. ("Shelter") and has no prospect of raising the capital to repay these amounts.

Effective immediately, Shelter will no longer provide most administrative services to LREIT due to the inability of LREIT to pay amounts outstanding to Shelter. Accordingly, LREIT will no longer be making ongoing public disclosure, including filing financial statements, in accordance with applicable securities laws or paying the fees of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). As a result, management of LREIT expects that LREIT will likely be issued a cease trade order with respect to trading in its securities by The Manitoba Securities Commission or other securities regulatory authorities in the near future. LREIT also anticipates that trading in its securities will be halted by the TSXV and its listing moved to the NEX board of the TSXV.

LREIT also announced that Charles K. Loewen and Earl S. Coleman have each resigned as independent trustees of LREIT. Accordingly, Arni Thorsteinson is now the sole trustee of LREIT.

Subject to the financial constraints of LREIT noted above, Management of LREIT plans to continue to operate LREIT's business in the ordinary course to the extent possible.

