Lanesborough REIT Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Unitholders

WINNIPEG, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) announced today the results of the votes held at its June 27, 2019 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 5,012,359, representing 24.38% of LREIT's outstanding trust units.

LREIT is pleased to announce that each of the nominee trustees listed in the information circular dated May 24, 2018 (the "Circular") for the Meeting has been re-elected as a trustee of LREIT. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charles Loewen 4,572,536 97.42% 121,223 2.58% Earl Coleman 4,503,879 95.95% 189,880 4.05%

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the necessary number of votes cast at the Meeting.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols LRT.UN (Trust Units) and LRT.DB.G (Series G Debentures). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

For further information: Gino Romagnoli, Chief Executive Officer, or Arni Thorsteinson, Vice-Chair, Tel: (204) 475-9090, Fax: (204) 452-5505, Email: info@lreit.com

