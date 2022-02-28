LANESBOROUGH REIT ANNOUNCES THE DELISTING OF ITS CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust ("LREIT") (TSXV: LRT.UN) announces today that, as a result of the completion of the previously announced debt exchange transaction on February 24, 2022, LREIT's 5.00% Series G redeemable subordinated secured debentures due June 30, 2022 (the "Debentures") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on March 3, 2022. No further action is required from holders of Debentures in connection with the debt exchange transaction and the delisting.

ABOUT LREIT

LREIT is a real estate investment trust, which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbols LRT.UN (Trust Units) and LRT.DB.G (Series G Debentures). For further information on LREIT, please visit our website at www.lreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that reflect the expectations of management regarding the Exchange Transaction. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward­ looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Forward­ looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed in LREIT's management discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, LREIT cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, or such other date specified in such statements, and neither LREIT nor any other person assumes any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Gino Romagnoli, Chief Executive Officer, or Arni Thorsteinson, Vice-Chair, Tel: (204) 475-9090, Fax: (204) 452-5505, Email: [email protected]