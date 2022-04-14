ROLPHTON, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane reductions on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Tuesday, April 19 , from 8 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, April 20 , from 8 am to 5 pm

During these periods, lanes will be reduced. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians may encounter delays and will be guided by flagpersons.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]