ROLPHTON, ON, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of lane reductions on the Des Joachims Bridge for maintenance work during the following periods:

Wednesday, September 15 , from 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, September 16 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During these periods, lanes will be reduced. Flagpersons will be on site to guide motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and they may encounter delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

