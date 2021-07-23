HAMILTON, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of lane reductions on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for emergency repair work during the following period:

Friday, July 23 , from 9 am to 3 pm

One lane will remain open in both directions at all times. There will be no lane reductions during peak hours in order to minimize disruptions.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected during the lane reductions.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

