PEMBROKE, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction on the Des Allumettes Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, November 1 , to Sunday, November 7 , from 6 am to 7 pm

During this period, the northbound lane will be reduced. Portable signalers will be on site to direct alternating traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

