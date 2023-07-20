GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:

Saturday, July 22 , from 7 am to 7 pm , and on Sunday, July 23 , from 7 am to 7 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge EN (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, at least one lane will remain open at all times to motorists in each direction. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]