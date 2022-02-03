Lane closures on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge Français

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Feb 03, 2022, 14:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to an ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa that started on January 28, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge starting on:

  • Friday, February 4, at 8 pm, to Monday, February 7, at 6 am
Macdonald-Cartier Bridge EN (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.

PSPC is monitoring the situation closely and may implement additional unplanned lane closures for the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge if required.

