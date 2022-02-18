Feb 18, 2022, 10:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to the ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the following period:
- Friday, February 18, at 8 pm, to Monday, February 21, at 6 am
During this period, two lanes in each direction on the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.
PSPC is monitoring the situation closely and may implement additional unplanned lane closures for the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge if required.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
Share this article