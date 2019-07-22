Public Notice - Lane closures on J.C. Van Horne Bridge Français
Jul 22, 2019, 14:42 ET
CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for annual maintenance during the following periods:
- Monday, July 22, to Wednesday, July 24, from 10 pm to 6 am
One lane will be closed, with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.
Sidewalks will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, but they may need to use the alternative sidewalk of the bridge during sweeping operations.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
