Lane closures on Chaudière Crossing

During these periods, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions.

Cyclists will have to join the motorist lane in the construction zone. Signage will be on site, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians.

PSPC would also like to remind users that the long-term closure of the southbound lane (from Monday, March 7, 2022, until Friday, June 30, 2023) will still be in effect during the periods mentioned above.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]