Lane closures on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for emergency repair work during the following period:

Tuesday, December 7 , to Friday, December 10 , from 9 am to 3pm

During this period, one lane will remain open in both directions at all times. There will be no lane closures during peak hours to minimize disruptions.

The sidewalks will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

Marine traffic will not be affected during the lane closures.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

