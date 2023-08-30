GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be a lane closure towards Gatineau on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following period:

Saturday, September 9 (alternate date of Sunday, September 10), from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, 2 lanes will remain open at all times to motorists, and 1 sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Information, Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]