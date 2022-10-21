KINGSTON, ON , Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following period:

Thursday, October 27 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During this period, 2 flag persons will be on site to redirect traffic. The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic will not be affected.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]