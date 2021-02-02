Lane closure on LaSalle Causeway

KINGSTON, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Thursday, February 4 , at 8 pm , to Friday, February 5 , at 6 am

During this period, a single lane will be closed with alternating traffic directed by flagpersons. Motorists should expect short delays.

This closure will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

