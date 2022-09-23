CAMPBELLTON, NB, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Monday, September 26 , to Friday, September 30 , from 7 pm to 5 am

During this period, one lane will be kept open at all times for traffic in alternating directions. Motorists can expect short delays.

These closures will not impact cyclists or pedestrians; one sidewalk will remain open at all times.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

