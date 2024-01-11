GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the westbound lane on the Chaudière Crossing will be closed for repair work during the following period:

Thursday, January 11 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, the eastbound lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions. Road signage will be in place, and flag persons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The sidewalk will remain accessible.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]