Landore Resources' Reconciliation in Action with Local First Nation

BIIGTIGONG NISHNAABEG, HERON BAY, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Demonstrating true reconciliation, Landore Resources Canada Inc. has withdrawn its application for renewal on its Seeley Property mining lease.

The Seeley Property, located on the north shore of Lake Superior falls within Biigtigong Nishnaabeg's asserted and exclusive Aboriginal Title territory. The property sits on lands of cultural significance to the community.

Through conversation and relationship building, Landore executives learned of the significance of the lands to Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. Putting its commitments to corporate social responsibility in action, Landore offered to withdraw from the lands.

"Today everyone touts commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Frameworks, but few put real action behind those commitments" Michele Tuomi of Landore Resources Canada Inc. notes. "At Landore, we are committed to responsible and sustainable mineral exploration practices that prioritize the well-being of our stakeholders, the environment, and communities in which we operate."

For the community, this gesture speaks volumes. "For decades we have seen our land get taken up by a patchwork of mining claims, forestry licenses and development. Land is at the heart of our community, our culture and everything we do. To lose our land is to lose ourselves," Chief Michano of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg commented. "This action by Landore is one that we hope other mining companies will take note of and replicate."

In 2020, Ontario placed a Notice of Caution in its Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS) which alerted the mining industry to the presence of Aboriginal Title Claims in the region. In 2024, Biigtigong Nishnaabeg issued a Public Notice identifying areas north of Lake Superior that are of high cultural value where mineral exploration and development would be damaging to the community.

Biigtigong Nishnaabeg has good relationships with mining companies and recognizes the important role that mining plays in the regional economy. The community supports mining in its territory where it is appropriately located, where environmental impacts have been minimized and mitigated, and where there are direct benefits to the community.

Landore Resources was formed in 2005 as a minerals explorer/developer focused in Canada. Through its 100% owned operating subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc., Landore is engaged in the exploration and development of its flagship asset – the BAM Gold Project – located at its 100% owned Junior Lake property in Ontario, Canada.

Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is a progressive and prosperous Nation that honours the traditional values of its ancestors while seizing on opportunities for economic development and environmental stewardship. Biigtigong Nishnaabeg translates to "the place where the river erodes", describing the unceded Aboriginal Title lands where the community is located. Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is not a signatory to the Robinson Superior Treaty of 1850 and has filed an Aboriginal Title claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

