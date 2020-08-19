Landmark Medical Conference to Examine Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- With mounting scientific evidence confirming health risks associated with electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure, expert physicians and scientists from across the globe will convene for the Electromagnetic Fields Medical Conference on January 28-31, 2021. Connecting EMF scientists with health practitioners and EMF assessment professionals, this novel online event will present the latest EMF science and train health care practitioners in preventing, diagnosing, and treating EMF-associated illness.

"In order for health professionals to provide optimal patient care, it is important that we are informed about the latest scientific developments in this critical area," said Hillel Baldwin, MD, Arizona neurosurgeon and co-chair of the Electromagnetic Fields Medical Conference. "I have personally seen the toll that EMF exposure is taking on patients, families, and communities, and I look forward to joining my colleagues as we discuss the peer-reviewed medical science and the clinical findings that will improve patient outcomes."

The conference is being convened by the Electromagnetic Safety Alliance (ESA), an international non-profit advocacy organization that works to raise awareness of the risks of EMF exposure. This conference has been designated for 16.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

"The importance of raising global awareness about adverse health effects of EMF exposure is vital," said Elizabeth Kelley, MA, executive producer of the conference and ESA executive director. "While this conference will bring together experts to teach and learn, we hope it serves the broader purpose of informing the public about the dangers of EMF exposure so they can take steps to reduce their exposure should they choose to," she concluded.

More than 30 speakers will address topics ranging from wireless technology and brain health, to microwave radiation and oxidative stress, to electromagnetic hypersensitivity. A public policy panel will also be convened to explore the public health implications of EMF exposure.

A Pre-Conference Course, entitled Electrosmog and Electrotherapeutics 101, will be offered, taught by Magda Havas, PhD, an internationally known EMF expert, on October 23 and 24, 2020. The Pre-Conference Course is designed to prepare and equip conference registrants in advance and offers 4 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

For additional information, including details for registration for both the Conference and the Pre-Conference Course, please visit www.EMFConference2021.com.

About the Electromagnetic Safety Alliance, Inc.

Based in Tucson, Arizona USA, the Electromagnetic Safety Alliance (ESA) is a non-profit organization that seeks to "make the invisible, visible." ESA and its advisors have decades of experience working on public health issues, advising both the public and elected leaders of the potential hazards of non-ionizing radiation. ESA's executive director, Elizabeth Kelley, also manages the International Commission on Electromagnetic Safety, a membership organization of scientists worldwide "that promotes research to protect public health from electromagnetic fields and develops the scientific basis and strategies for assessment, prevention, management and communication of risk, based on the precautionary principle." In addition, Ms. Kelley manages the International EMF Scientist Appeal to the United Nations. For more information, please visit www.emsafetyalliance.org

Contact: Matt Russell

Russell Public Communications

(520) 232-9840

[email protected]

SOURCE Electromagnetic Safety Alliance, Inc.

