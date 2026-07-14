Landmark Indigenous Equity Option Creates Potential for One of Canada's Largest Indigenous Ownership Stakes in Energy Infrastructure at LNG Canada

KITIMAT, BC, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - LNG Canada and its Joint Venture Participants (JVPs) today announced a historic equity option agreement with MNT Investments LP, a limited partnership of the economic development organizations of five First Nations neighbouring LNG Canada's operations: Gitga'at First Nation, Gitxaała Nation, Haisla Nation, Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum.

The agreement provides MNT Investments LP the opportunity to invest up to $1 billion (CAD) to acquire a majority equity ownership interest in a special purpose entity that would purchase the planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank to be built as part of LNG Canada's proposed Phase 2 expansion. The assets would then be leased back to LNG Canada for the operational life of the project. LNG Canada would continue to safely operate and maintain the facility, tank and associated infrastructure. The transaction would represent one of the largest Indigenous ownership positions in major Canadian infrastructure and a significant Indigenous investment in Canada's LNG sector.

The equity option agreement is conditional on LNG Canada's JVPs approving their proposed Phase 2 expansion in Kitimat, British Columbia, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. A Final Investment Decision for Phase 2 is being targeted by the end of 2026.

The investment would provide participating First Nations with majority ownership in major infrastructure supporting Canada's largest LNG export facility. This opportunity enables Indigenous equity in a key national and provincial priority project starting from the construction phase, representing an evolution in Indigenous infrastructure ownership.

"Our announcement reflects our continued commitment to reconciliation by creating a pathway for Indigenous equity in our proposed Phase 2 expansion. This agreement recognizes that Indigenous Nations should have the opportunity to participate in major investments like Phase 2, not only through jobs, training, procurement and community benefits, but also through long-term ownership and value creation at a global scale. Together with Gitga'at, Gitxaała, Haisla, Kitselas and Kitsumkalum, we continue to work toward our shared vision of helping Canada become a top-five global LNG exporting nation and providing the world with a secure, reliable supply of lower-carbon LNG," said Chris Cooper, President and CEO of LNG Canada.

LNG Canada and its JVPs have safely shipped over 100 LNG cargoes since operations began on June 30, 2025. LNG Canada and its JVPs continue to explore pathways for a potential Phase 2 expansion, which may include the construction of two additional LNG trains and increase the total plant capacity to up to 30 million tonnes per annum.

Arnold Clifton, Elected Chief Councillor, Gitga'at First Nation: "The Gitga'at First Nation is honoured to be part of this ongoing landmark journey. This partnership with LNG Canada and the five Nations at the MNT table serves as a prime example of the sum being greater than the individual contributions. Many hands, each doing a lot of heavy lifting, ensure this partnership will deliver benefits to the region and all involved for many generations. It further positions the North Coast as a global energy hub for LNG and demonstrates that we can accomplish great things together in this dynamic world in which we exist."

Luugagwelks (Linda Innes) Elected Chief Councillor, Gitxaała Nation: "As the oldest society on the North Coast, Gitxaała has always stewarded this region's lands, waters and resources. This historic agreement reflects that responsibility and proves a different path is possible for Indigenous Nations and major resource development in Canada. This is far more than a commercial transaction. It marks a fundamental shift in how development can occur in our traditional territory: one where Indigenous Nations are not expected to accept impacts but instead participate as equity owners and true partners. The agreement affirms a simple truth: Gitxaała territory belongs to Gitxaała. We will always be at the table on decisions affecting our economy, environment and stewardship responsibilities. We are open for business with the right partners and governments, and this agreement shows what is possible when trust is earned. By setting aside differences, we can strengthen all our communities and all of British Columbia. That is leadership, and it is the path Gitxaała has always taken."

Maureen Nyce, Elected Chief Councillor, Haisla Nation: "For nearly fifteen years, Haisla Nation has stewarded a sustainable, Nation-building LNG industry aligned with Indigenous values. Today's announcement reflects what is possible when industry and Indigenous communities come together as partners, investors, and decision-makers -- defining the next phase of LNG Canada in a manner that creates generational prosperity for Haisla Nation and neighbouring Nations. It reaffirms our long-standing belief that when Indigenous communities lead, the whole country can thrive. This agreement marks a defining point in our collective history -- one where Indigenous equity and ownership in energy infrastructure becomes the norm, not the exception."

Glenn Bennett, Elected Chief Councillor, Kitselas First Nation: "On behalf of Kitselas First Nation, I am deeply honoured to acknowledge a profound shift in how major projects are built on our territories. True reconciliation is not just about consultation; it is about equity, ownership, and long-term value creation for our people. This agreement establishes a historic pathway. By securing a stake in LNG Canada's tank infrastructure, we are not just participating in Canada's energy future; we are ensuring that future directly sustains our community for generations to come. We stand proudly with our neighbouring Nations to realize this shared vision."

Diane Collins, CEO, Kitsumkalum Economic Development Group. "Approximately one hundred and seventy years ago nearly to this day, the 5th Parliament of the Province of Canada accented the Gradual Civilization Act of 1857. The GCA was a precursor to the current Indian Act and it was intended to assimilate the Indian by removing our inherent rights. We have come a long way from that day to this, a day when we are recognized as the First Nations of this country, standing shoulder to shoulder with our neighbouring First Nations communities and an energy industry giant such as LNG Canada, to proudly participate in a commercial achievement that even 10 years ago would have seemed unthinkable. This is reconciliation at work."

About LNG Canada

LNG Canada operates a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, in the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. Today, LNG Canada produces LNG from two processing units, referred to as "trains." LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Kitimat LNG Partnership (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Partnership (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Partnership (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

Background on LNG Tank

LNG Canada's 225,000 m3 storage tank is the largest in Canada and among the largest in the world, supporting one of North America's largest LNG export facilities and one of the largest private-sector investments in Canadian history, presenting a landmark opportunity for Indigenous participation in globally significant energy infrastructure.

The tank has a 9% nickel alloy steel inner tank with cryogenic insulation

The height of the tank is 56 metres and has a diameter of 92 metres

SOURCE LNG Canada Development Inc.

Media contacts: LNG Canada: [email protected]; MNT Investments LP (Aaron Sinclair): [email protected]